$246.64 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report $246.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.88 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

