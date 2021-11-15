327,594 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 327,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Barings BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 579,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $546.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.