$34.58 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post sales of $34.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of UBA opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.