346,589 Shares in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 346,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $10.27 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

