3,694 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $340.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

