36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 765.4% in October

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 765.4% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 36Kr during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 36Kr during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 36Kr during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 36Kr during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

36Kr stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75. 36Kr has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

