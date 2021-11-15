3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 10,100.0% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

