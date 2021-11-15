420,716 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 420,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,683 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 2,544,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 1,860,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.60 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

