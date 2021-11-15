$59.65 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to post sales of $59.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the lowest is $58.70 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $192.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

INSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of INSE opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

