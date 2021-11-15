$62.25 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce sales of $62.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $65.70 million. Veracyte posted sales of $34.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $213.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

