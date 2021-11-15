86,311 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $50,957,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,500 shares of company stock worth $2,727,135. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE STEM opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

