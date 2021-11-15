88mph Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. 88mph has a total market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $343,836.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $58.76 or 0.00094506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 402,380 coins and its circulating supply is 387,832 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

