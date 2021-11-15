999,966 Shares in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 999,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,719,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

