A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 72,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

