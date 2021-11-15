Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

ABT stock opened at $128.61 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

