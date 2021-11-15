Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 723 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.19 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.