Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $15.99 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.93 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.