Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Director Daniel Ryan Purchases 5,000 Shares

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Director Daniel Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$65,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,003 shares in the company, valued at C$1,605,779.56.
Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.46 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.37.
About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO)
