Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Director Daniel Ryan Purchases 5,000 Shares

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Director Daniel Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$65,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,003 shares in the company, valued at C$1,605,779.56.

Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.46 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.37.

About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

