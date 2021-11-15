Abulaba Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,331.51 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 64.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $9,331.51 and approximately $30.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abulaba has traded 60.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00222207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About Abulaba

AAA is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

