Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.81

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 51624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

ACCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Accolade by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $2,771,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

