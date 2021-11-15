ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,940 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,093,000 after buying an additional 7,829,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 101.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after buying an additional 2,224,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,127,000 after buying an additional 444,594 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 313,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $35.15 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

