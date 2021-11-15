Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $221.42 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

