Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Acushnet worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 35.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 101.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $54.95 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

