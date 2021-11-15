Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 611,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.