Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

ADMS opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

