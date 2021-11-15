Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $373.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141,677 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,643 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

