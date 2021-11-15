Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of ADMP stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
