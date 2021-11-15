Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.18

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 438388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 152,956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

