Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Adobe by 23.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $661.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.48 and a 200 day moving average of $592.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

