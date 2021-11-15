Adshares Price Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $52.63 million and $1.67 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,885 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

