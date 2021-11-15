ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.20. 2,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Specifically, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $2,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

