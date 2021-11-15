Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AAP traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $241.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $243.05. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.53.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

