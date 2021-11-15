Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

