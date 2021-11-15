Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires 30,619 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $478,914,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,194 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

