Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 5,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IFRA stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.