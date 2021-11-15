Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF comprises 1.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYT opened at $277.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.71. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

