Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.81% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.48. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.