Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $262.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.10 and a fifty-two week high of $264.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

