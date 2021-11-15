Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $21.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,710,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $122.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

