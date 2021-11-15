Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $50.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 768,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 9.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $50,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 781,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,195,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000.

VGK stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

