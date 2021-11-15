Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $83.49 Million Stock Position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 57.85% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $83,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 598.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $756,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OVB opened at $25.89 on Monday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

