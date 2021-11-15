Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

