Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 20.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $114,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 943,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

