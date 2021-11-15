Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 545 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

