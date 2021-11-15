Aegis Cuts Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Price Target to $5.50

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Aegis from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.25% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:SQFT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.71. 115,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,789. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, Director James Robert Durfey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 10,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,705 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

