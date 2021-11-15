Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,375 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.