Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,375 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

