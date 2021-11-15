Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.89% of Aequi Acquisition worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARBG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.