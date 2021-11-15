AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of AeroVironment worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $91.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,053.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $695,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,198. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.