Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $57.57. 3,432,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,081. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

