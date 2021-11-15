Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.30

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Afya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Afya by 1.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 1.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

